Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. 3,278,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

