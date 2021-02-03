Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.52. Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 29,841 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £168,029.76 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.48.

About Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF)

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF) is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income through investments in value, arbitrage and special situations opportunities derived from the continent of Africa. The Company may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled outside Africa, which conduct business activities within Africa.

