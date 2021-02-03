AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,194,756 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of AGCO worth $269,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in AGCO by 833.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AGCO by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.84.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,791. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

