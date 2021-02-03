AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Up 17.5% in January

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,567 shares of company stock worth $1,027,665. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 214.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

