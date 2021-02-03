AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Up 12.6%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) shares were up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 1,233,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 270,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The stock has a market cap of $77.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AgeX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,005 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

