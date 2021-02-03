AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) Trading 1% Higher

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 20.77% of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

