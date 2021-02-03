Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.95

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

