Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 21.2%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.53 and last traded at $90.77. 3,358,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,246,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.
Several research firms recently issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Agora by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Agora by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.