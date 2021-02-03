Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 21.2%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.53 and last traded at $90.77. 3,358,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,246,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Agora by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Agora by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

