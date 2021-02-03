Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

