Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.61 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,091.22 or 1.00277284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024545 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.20 or 0.00973804 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00308486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00195620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001845 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.