Airbloc Price Tops $0.0116 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Airbloc token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $2.92 million and $47,273.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00905060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048288 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.16 or 0.04598140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019751 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.