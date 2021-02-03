Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 9,770,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,967,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

AKBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 995.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,025,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 931,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

