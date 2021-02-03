Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 9,770,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,967,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
AKBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 995.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,025,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 931,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
