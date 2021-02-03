Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 21.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

