Alan H. Shaw Sells 43 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total transaction of $10,301.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.25. 811,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,202. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

