Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

