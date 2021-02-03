Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) (LON:ALBA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) (LON:ALBA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.31. Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 38,187,059 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) (LON:ALBA)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Greenland. It primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, zinc, lead, and iron ores. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-element project; 90% interest in the Clogau gold project; and 100% interest in Limerick base metals project.

