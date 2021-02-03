Alchemint Standards (SDS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 47.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $246,758.62 and approximately $15.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00139424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00066367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00247092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038073 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

