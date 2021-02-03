Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.03 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 138.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $30.37 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00139325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00236665 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00039591 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,752,839 tokens. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

Aleph.im Token Trading

Aleph.im can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

