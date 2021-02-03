Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 73,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,037,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX opened at $270.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.79. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.