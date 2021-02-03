Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $295.44 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $925.54 million and approximately $295.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00183789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $725.16 or 0.01945943 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,111,247 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

