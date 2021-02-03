Alias Price Tops $0.11 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Alias coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Alias has a market cap of $2.81 million and $65.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alias has traded 253.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056233 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00181048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000246 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009460 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Alias

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

