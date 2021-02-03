Alistair Macdonald Sells 64,497 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. 636,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 691,519 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,974.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 463,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,849.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

