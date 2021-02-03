All Sports (SOC) 1-Day Volume Tops $169,148.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One All Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $169,148.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01092558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.25 or 0.04586458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00019624 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

