Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings. Alliance Resource Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alliance Resource Partners.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $807.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.