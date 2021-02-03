Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,833,000 after buying an additional 268,066 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,469 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

