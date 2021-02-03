Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s share price rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 2,502,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,424,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

