Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ESA Global Value Fund purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $175.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,102.99. The company had a trading volume of 290,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,955.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,784.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,648.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

