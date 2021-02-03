Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $143.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,071.22. The stock had a trading volume of 336,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,955.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,784.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,648.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

