Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $148.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,075.65. The stock had a trading volume of 330,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,955.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,784.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,648.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,089.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

