Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $159.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2,086.68. The stock had a trading volume of 244,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,955.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,784.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,648.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,074.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

