Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $755,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $175.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,102.57. 265,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,955.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,784.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,648.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

