Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $2,400.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $185.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,112.88. 278,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,955.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,784.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,648.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.