Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $2,200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,039.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $128.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,056.13. The stock had a trading volume of 103,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,955.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,784.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,648.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

