Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,031.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,927.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,955.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,784.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,648.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

