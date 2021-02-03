Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,440.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,031.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,927.51 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,955.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,784.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,648.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after buying an additional 21,273,995 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86,154.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 20,764,952 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

