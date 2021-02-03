Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,089.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $148.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,075.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,784.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,648.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,955.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

