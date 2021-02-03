Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.39 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) released its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GOOG traded up $155.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,082.90. 229,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,955.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,784.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,648.58.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,074.05.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.