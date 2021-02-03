Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares rose 7.4% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00. The company traded as high as $2,116.50 and last traded at $2,070.07. Approximately 4,113,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,866,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,927.51.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,784.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,648.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

