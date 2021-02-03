Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,003.77.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $158.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,077.23. 197,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,778.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,644.00. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,949.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.