Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.40 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $154.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,073.39. 186,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,778.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,644.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,949.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,003.77.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.