Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,470.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,003.77.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $147.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,066.97. The stock had a trading volume of 153,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,949.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,778.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

