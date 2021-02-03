Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,250.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,996.50.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $137.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,056.16. 68,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,949.37. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

