Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Buy Rating from MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,003.77.

GOOGL stock traded up $154.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,073.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,778.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,644.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

