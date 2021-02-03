Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,996.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $131.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,050.77. 136,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,778.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,644.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

