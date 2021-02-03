Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,009.45.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $175.56 on Wednesday, hitting $2,094.68. 225,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,778.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,644.00. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

