Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $2,106.62 and last traded at $2,058.88. Approximately 4,669,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 2,263,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,919.12.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,778.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,644.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

