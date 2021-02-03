Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,003.77.

GOOGL stock traded up $158.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2,077.23. 197,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,949.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,778.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

