Alphacat Reaches 1-Day Volume of $188,198.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $717,105.23 and $188,198.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

