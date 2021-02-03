AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,184.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

