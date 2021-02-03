Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alphatec by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

